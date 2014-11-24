Data#3 Symantec submit Continental licence application

Fraser Gough wins the final stage of the Battle on the Border (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

The Australian National Road Series (NRS) team Data#3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody will race under a UCI Continental licence from 2015 having submitted the necessary paper work to Cycling Australia.

Data#3 Symantec will become the fifth Australian team to race under a Continental licence next yea alongside African Wildlife Safaris, Avanti, BudgetForklifts and Navitas-Satalyst.

The Queensland based team formed in 2007 although 2015 will mark the third year of its five-year growth plan. The acquisition of several new sponsors and seven signings have allowed the team to stability needed in order to step up to the next level. The majority of the new riders have experience of racing on Continental teams.

Further changes to the team for 2015 sees the addition of two new sports directors, Peter Richards and Peter Zijerveld, who both have extensive coaching experience in the sport. Former professional cyclist and journalist Zijerveld is also the head coach of cycling talent development at the Dutch Cycling Federation.

Zijerveld’s career saw him race the Tour de France, Vuelta a España and several one-day classics before switching to triathlon and winning an European title in 1985.

The team anticipate the presence of Zijervel will assist in securing race invites during the first half of the year.

2015 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody roster: Adam Allen, Kyle Bridgwood, Ben Carman, Jackson Carman, Michael Cupitt, Craig Evers, Alex Grunke, , Chris Jory, Elliot Kippen, Riley Maule, James Mowatt, David Melville, Callum O'Sullivan, Tyler Spurrell, Jimmy Szollosi, Ryan Thomas and Marc Williams.