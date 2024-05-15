Dario Cataldo announces that he will retire at the end of the season

Lidl-Trek rider confirms retirement plans after the finish of stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia in Francavilla

Dario Cataldo has announced that he will retire from cycling at the end of this year after 18 seasons in the professional peloton.

The Lidl-Trek rider confirmed the news during an appearance on RAI television’s Processo alla Tappa show after the finish of stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia in Francavilla al Mare, which was won by his teammate Jonathan Milan.

