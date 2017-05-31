Summerhill resigns from UnitedHealthcare

Image 1 of 5 Daniel Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) in the jersey (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 5 Daniel Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) riding to the win (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 5 Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare), Gage Hecht (Aevolo) and Ulises Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) on the stage 4 podium at the Redlands Bicycle Classic. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Danny Summerhill wins stage 3 at the 2017 Tour de Taiwan (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 5 of 5 Danny Summerhill (left), Taylor Wiles (middle), and Katie Hall (right), get a bit of relaxation time in between rides, rubs and meals. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Having been charged with disorderly conduct, discharging a weapon in a public place and reckless endangerment in Jefferson County, Colorado, Danny Summerhill has resigned effectively immediately from the UnitedHealthcare team.

A statement from the team on Tuesday confirmed the resignation.

"Momentum Sports Group holds our athletes to the highest standards of ethical conduct and accountability – both on and off the road. Following an internal investigation, we accepted Mr. Summerhill’s resignation from the team, effective immediately. The personal actions of one individual do not represent the values of our dedicated athletes, sponsors or fans, and we offer our sincerest apologies to anyone who may have been impacted," read a statement from the team.





"The male initially denied shooting, but then admitted that he had a bad day and need to vent, so he decided to shoot," the report read. "He confirmed that he had been riding his bicycle in Deer Creek Canyon on a five-hour training ride and had needed to vent before he got back to his vehicle."

Summerhill is due in court on July 12 for a pre-trial hearing.

Summerhill, who has been with the Pro-Continental team since 2012, had only been back in America for a matter of days after racing the Tour of Japan. The 28-year-old won the Sakai prologue on May 21 and recorded a DNF in Toyko on May 28. Summerhill also won a stage of the Tour de Taiwan inMarch, finishing seventh overall.