Daniele Bennati renews with Tinkoff-Saxo

Daniele Bennati has renewed his contract with Tinkoff-Saxo, Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The 33-year old Italian stays with Tinkoff-Saxo until 2016. "I am honored to be part of this team until 2016," Bennati writes on his Twitter page.

Bennati joined the then-Saxo-Tinkoff team in 2013 after a two-year stay with Leopard-Trek and Radioshack-Nissan. The Tuscan rider turned pro in 2001 with Acque e Sapone when he was 21 years old and was part of teams like Domine Vacanze, Phonak, Lampre and Liquigas before moving to Leopard-Trek.

The Italian won stages in all three Grand Tours. His three Giro stages all came in 2008 and his two Tour de France stages were both won in 2007. Bennati won six stages in the Vuelta with the 18th stage in 2012 to Valladolid being his last. It was also his last win to date.

Bennati might not have the legs to sprint against the likes of Mark Cavendish or Marcel Kittel anymore, but is still ambitious. "I want to win. I am feeling good," Bennati said to Gazzetta. "Alberto [Contador] can count on me."