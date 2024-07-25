Dani Martínez to miss Olympics time trial due to passport issues

Colombian Daniel Martínez will miss this weekend's opening cycling event of the Paris Olympic Games, having to miss the men's individual time trial after running into problems with his passport, according to the Colombian news outlet Antena 2.

The individual time trial will take place this Saturday, July 27.

Martínez, the reigning Colombian time trial champion and overall runner-up to Tadej Pogačar at the Giro d'Italia, reportedly ran into problems with his passport when trying to leave his home country for Paris.

According to reports, Martínez had to present his passport to the Canadian Embassy to obtain a visa to compete at the GP de Québec and GP de Montréal but was unable to retrieve it in time to travel to Paris.

It's the second time Olympic participation has eluded Martínez, who dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics after contracting COVID-19.

There's still hope for the 28-year-old, however. He is on the team's roster for the Olympic men's road race, which takes place on August 3.

According to the report, Martínez is also due to take part in the Vuelta a España, which begins on August 17 in Lisbon, in a late call-up by Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.