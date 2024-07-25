Dani Martínez to miss Olympics time trial due to passport issues

By
published

Colombian hopes to make it to Paris for road race

Colombian time trial champion Daniel Martinez during the Giro d'Italia
Colombian time trial champion Daniel Martinez during the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Colombian Daniel Martínez will miss this weekend's opening cycling event of the Paris Olympic Games, having to miss the men's individual time trial after running into problems with his passport, according to the Colombian news outlet Antena 2.

The individual time trial will take place this Saturday, July 27.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.