Cylance-Incycle will be Cylance Pro Cycling in 2017

US Continental team Cylance-Incycle will return in 2017 as Cylance Pro Cycling to share the same name with the program's women's UCI team, according to an announcement today on the team's website. The team also named the men's 2017 10-rider roster.

Hilton Clarke will continue to lead the team after ending his own pro career last year. Four riders will return from the 2016 roster, including Adrez Diaz, Orlando Garibay, Hunter Grove and Justin Williams. They'll be joined by previously announced 2017 signing Eric Marcotte from Jamis and Karl Menzies from UnitedHealthcare.

Australian Cameron Wurf, who rode on the WorldTour level with cannondale before stepping away from the sport following the 2014 season, will return to competition with Cylance Pro Cycling. Other new additions for 2017 include Bryan Lewis from Lupus Racing, Australian Scott Law from Avanti Racing and Kyle Murphy from Jamis.

"Going into 2017, I believe we have a great blend of youth and experience," Clarke said in today's announcement. "Our team is balanced with all disciplines and talent. The roster will be successful at all Pro Road Tour calendar events."

Cylance Pro Cycling 2017 roster: Andres Diaz (Col), Orlando Garibay (Mex), Hunter Grove (USA), Eric Marcotte (USA), Karl Menzies (Aus), Kyle Murphy (USA), Scott Law (Aus), Bryan Lewis (USA), Justin Williams (USA), Cameron Wurf (Aus)