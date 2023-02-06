Cyclocross World Cup could come to New York, hints UCI sport director

The UCI Cyclocross World Cup could be coming to New York, according to UCI director of sport Peter van den Abeele, but the 2023-2024 schedule has not yet been decided.

Normally the UCI approves the World Cup at the Management Committee meeting during the UCI Cyclocross World Championships, which concluded on Sunday with the scintillating poker match between Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert. Van den Abeele explained to Sporza that the schedule won't be out until February 24.

"There are still some thorny points that need to be resolved," Van den Abeele said.

One thorny issue is complaints from riders that the World Cup schedule is too demanding, with races every weekend from September until the week before the Worlds. The travel to far-flung locations like Val di Sole, Benidorm and Dublin has drained the national federations' budgets.

Van den Abeele dismissed the criticisms. "There is always discussion about the number of races. I don't think there are too many, but we have to keep expanding to big cities, and we have to keep the classics."

When asked which big cities might be on the schedule, Van den Abeele revealed that negotiations were underway with organisers of a race in New York and was enthusiastic about the possibility.

Cyclingnews confirmed with the organisers of the Rochester UCI cyclocross races that they are not the ones bidding for the World Cup. There are no other current UCI 'cross races in the state.

Cyclingonline.nl reported that Beekse Bergen would not be applying to be in the World Cup but is instead bidding to host the European Championships.

Van den Abeele also said the Benidorm and Dublin World Cups were better than expected, suggesting they were moving forward to continue, and confirmed London as a candidate for the near future and Munich as another further down the road.

Van den Abeele also hinted there may only be one World Cup in the USA next season. The country had three in 2021, in Waterloo, Iowa City and Fayetteville, as the test event for the 2022 Worlds. That edition of the Arkansas race brought in a stellar field as riders aimed to preview the course for Worlds.

In 2022, Iowa City lost its bid, and riders complained about travel from Waterloo to Fayetteville, a small town that is not close to any major airport.

"Fayetteville was disappointed with the small field, and I think we may only have one round in the US next season," Van den Abeele said, adding that it would reduce costs for teams.

One round that is not in question is the one in Hoogerheide, which was heaving with fans for this weekend's World Championships.

"For me, that is not up for discussion," Van den Abeele said. "Hoogerheide is a classic and deserves this. They have already organized three World Championships and 16 World Cups."