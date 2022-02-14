Iowa out, Benidorm in for 2022-2023 Cyclo-cross World Cup

The UCI published the calendar for the 2022-2023 Cyclo-cross calendar on Monday, quietly confirming that the World Cup will continue to have an intense schedule of 14 events between October and the World Championships in February, 2023.

There are a few new venues on the calendar - the first round in Spain since 2011 and a possible first for the UK in London, and a World Cup at a safari park in the Netherlands.

There are only four rounds in Belgium, the traditional heart of the discipline, with the series beginning on October 9, 2022 in Waterloo, Wisconsin, home to bicycle manufacturer Trek.

The round in Iowa City will not be part of the World Cup next season, but is on the calendar as a series of three UCI races, with a C1 on October 14 followed by two C2 races, one of which overlaps with the next World Cup in Fayetteville, Arkansas on October 16.

The World Cup then heads back to Europe one week later with round in Tabor, Czech Republic on October 23 and Rucphen, Netherlands on October 30.

Namur, usually a host of a December World Cup, will instead host the European Championships on November 5-6.

The Netherlands gets subsequent rounds in Beekse Bergen - a holiday park in Hilvarenbeek and former host of the Dutch championships - on November 13 and in Hulst on November 27 with the Overijse round in Belgium sandwiched in between.

Antwerp, London (unconfirmed), Val di Sole, and Dendermonde host the weekly World Cup rounds between December 4 and 26. In 2023, there are rounds in Zonhoven (January 8) and a first for Spain in Benidorm on January 22 followed by the final at the citadel in Besançon on January 29.

The World Championships will be in Hoogerheide on the first weekend in February.

Riders have been critical of the size of the World Cup, with World Championship podium finisher Lars van der Haar saying the size waters down the importance of the series.

"It's still way too many World Cups. Ten is more than enough," Van der Haar said in Fayetteville.

"If you win seven out of 16 or whatever, and you're just the best of the World Cup. But also points-wise, there was no tension for it. I think that's why also so many riders thought that the win was gone after half the season and skipped the far travel races and just focus on some other goals. And I think that's a shame for the World Cup, and I think the World Cup deserves more. It should be a more prestigious general classification."