Cyclo-cross wrap: Van der Poel opens Superprestige with a victory

Image 1 of 3 Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP Powerplus) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 3 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) descending a ramp near the beer garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Van der Poel opens Superprestige with a victory

19-year-old Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) took the victory in the Superprestige opener in Gieten, Netherlands on Sunday. The youngster beat Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) and Belgian champion Sven Nys (Crelan). The Superprestige eight-round series continues with the Zonhoven on November 2 in Belgium.

Van der Poel, twice a junior world champion in cyclo-cross and once on the road, went undefeated in the 2012-2013 season. Last year he stepped up to the U23 ranks and won the overall World Cup. He was third in the U23 world championships.

Van der Poel won his first elite race last year in Heerlen, and intends to compete at the elite level this season, except for the World Cups where he will race as an U23.

Cant on a roll in European cyclo-cross

Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP) took her second consecutive win in as many weekends during the start of the European cyclo-cross season. After winning Soudal GP Neerpelt last weekend, she stormed to victory again at the UCI C1 Memorial Radomir Simunek in Gieten, Netherlands on Sunday.

The Belgian champion was joined on the podium by compatriot Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) and Dutch rider Sophie de Boer (Kalas-NNOF). The race was held in conjunction with the elite men’s Superprestige opener.

Compton takes double wins in Providence

US cyclo-cross champion Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) took two commanding victories at the KMC Cyclo-cross Festival held on October 4 and 5 at the Roger Williams Park in Providence, Rhode Island.

The race for second place between Rachel Lloyd (Cal Giant) and Helen Wyman (Kona) grabbed the fans’ attention. Lloyd, who returns to cyclo-cross after a short hiatus, showed top form during both races. She finished second to Compton on the first day and in a podium reversal finished third to Wyman in the second round.

Powers continues dominance in US ‘cross with seventh straight win

Aspire’s Jeremy Powers continued to dominate the US cyclo-cross scene with a seventh straight victory at the KMC Cyclo-cross Festival’s first round. He won the UCI C1 event ahead of Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld teammates Tim Johnson in second and Lukas Winterberg in third.

The US cyclo-cross champion has had a series of victories beginning with the US Open of Cyclocross and Boulder Cup, both in Boulder, and the Trek CXC in Wisconsin. He also won both days at the Gran Prix of Gloucester and took a commanding lead in the Verge New England Series.

He did not participate in the second round at the KMC Cyclo-cross Festival and will next race at the UCI C1 event in Ellison Park on October 11 in Rochester, New York. He will then travel overseas to compete in the first World Cup in Valkenburg.

Miller and Mani recover from injuries

Meredith Miller (Noosa) has recovered well from an injury to her knee that required 11 stitches. The injury happened during a crash at the Gran Prix of Gloucester earlier this month.

Miller spent the week recovering in time to participate in the KMC Cyclo-cross Festival where she placed fifth in the opening C1 event on Saturday and 11th during the C2 event Sunday.

“It has healed pretty well,” Miller said. “I’ve been able to walk fine, took a few days off the bike but got back to on and did a training ride on Wednesday along with some riding on the road. I wanted to race this weekend. Luckily when I was on the bike it wasn't bothering me but I was a little sore afterwards.”

Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) was also racing at the KMC Cyclo-cross Festival with an injury. Despite a fractured wrist, she was able to finish in 12th place during round one. She did not finish the second round.

USA Cycling Pro CX heads to Rochester, New York

The USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross (Pro CX) series continues at the UCI C1 and C2 events at the Ellison Park Cyclo-cross Festival on October 11 and 12 in Rochester, New York. Power is leading the men’s standings with a total of 533 points and Compton is leading the women’s overall with 498 points.

USA Cycling Pro CX Series - Standings

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katherine Compton (Trek Factory Racing) 498 pts 2 Meredith Miller (Noosa) 373 3 Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) 340 4 Helen Wyman (Kona) 282 5 Courtenay McFadden (GE CapitalAmerican Classic) 265