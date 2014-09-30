Cyclo-cross wrap: Nys and Cant claim Soudal GP Neerpelt

Image 1 of 4 Belgian champion Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) would finish 6th at GP Stad Eeklo (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 4 Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team) was elated with her win at Cross Vegas. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 4 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) on her way to back-to-back wins (Image credit: Mark Vareschi) Image 4 of 4 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Nys and Cant claim Soudal GP Neerpelt

Belgium cyclo-cross champion Sven Nys (Crelan-AA DrinkTeam) sprinted to the Soudal GP Nerpelt victory ahead of Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) on Saturday in Belgium. Lars Van Der Haar (Giant-Shimano Development) took third place with the same time as Laurens Sweeck (Corendon-Kwadro). Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP) won the women's race ahead of Loes Sels (VZW Young Telenet Fidea) and teammate Ellen Van Loy.

Cez Cyklo Team Tabor dominate Toi Toi Cup

Michael Boros (Cez Cyklo Team Tabor) won the UCI C2 Toi Toi Cup held in the Czech Republic on Sunday. The Czech rider won the race from a three-man sprint ahead of his fellow countrymen Jakub Skala, who is also his teammate, and Adam Toupalik (BKCP-Powerplus). Cez Cyklo Team Tabor also placed its rider Ondrej Bambula in fourth.

Powers wins in Gloucester; heads to World Cup in Valkenburg

US cyclo-cross champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire) is off to a great start this season having swept the elite men’s podiums for a third consecutive weekend at the Rapha Super Cross Gloucester held on September 27 and 28 in Massachusetts. After a couple of more races on home soil, he plans to head to Europe for the World Cup in Valkenburg on October 19.

Powers had also taken double wins in Boulder at the US Open of Cyclo-cross and the Boulder Cup on September 13 and 14, and at the Trek CXC Cup on September 20 and 21, and has taken a stronger lead in the USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross series (Pro CX).

He opened the weekend of racing with a solo win ahead of Dan Timmerman (House Industries Simple Human Rich) and Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement). He went on to win the second round ahead of Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) and Lukas Winterberg (MG-Cycling Team).

In the women’s races, Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) won the opener ahead of Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty16 Professional Cycling) and Gabby Durrin (Team Neon Velo). Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) won the second round ahead of Arley Kremmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling) and Maghalie Rochette (Luna).

The events were also the first rounds of the New England Cyclo-cross Series (NECXS) of which Powers is now leading. The series will host four events, which also includes Cyclo-Smart in Northampton on November 1 and 2, Bay State Cyclocross in Sterling on November 29 and 30, and NBX Gran Prix of Cyclocross in Warwick on December 6 and 7.

Powers plans to race in the KMC Cyclo-cross Festival in Providence and Ellison Park Cyclo-cross Festival in Rochester over the next two weekend, and then head to Europe for the bulk of the cyclo-cross season, starting with the World Cup in Valkenburg.

Watch our latest video to find out more about Powers' season aspirations before he heads off to Europe.

Compton leads women’s Pro CX standings

After taking back-to-back wins in Boulder at the US Open of Cyclocross and the Boulder Cup and at the Trek CXC Cup in Wisconsin, US cyclo-cross champion Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) has a strong lead in the Pro CX women’s standings.

Compton started the season with a third-place performance at CrossVegas but moved into the top spot in the Pro CX standings after taking double wins in Boulder. She went on to secure two more wins at the Trek CXC Cup double header C1 and C2 events.

Compton will travel to Europe for the first World Cup in Valkenburg on October 19.

Pro CX series heads to Providence, Rhode Island



Cyclo-cross racers will head to Providence, Rhode Island, for the 12th and 13th round of the Pro CX series at the KMC Cyclo-cross Festival on October 4 and 5 for a UCI C1 followed by a C2 event.

Miller searches for forward momentum after CrossVegas win

Meredith Miller (Noosa) took the biggest win of her cyclo-cross career at CrossVegas earlier this season. The American rider is still struggling to deal with the pressure to match that achievement.

“It was my biggest ‘cross win ever and I put a lot of pressure on myself now because where else do you go besides backwards, and I certainly don’t want to go backwards. I still can’t believe that I won CrossVegas … and I want to keep the momentum going,” Miller said. “

You can find out more about Miller and her season-opening victory at CrossVegas in our latest video.

Amy D Breaking Barriers Cross kicks off in Colorado

Colorado cyclo-cross scene has come together to start the inaugural Amy D Breaking Barriers Cross race to be held on October 4 in Golden, Colorado. The race will be held at Lookout Mtn. Youth Services Center and offers a technical course that includes sections of grass, sandy corners, hills and drops.

The race was put together to continue the legacy of Amy Dombroski, an American cyclo-cross racer who tragically passed away after colliding with a vehicle during a training session in Belgium last year. The event is promoted by the Amy D Foundation, a nonprofit organization created in honour of Dombroski to encourage and support young women through cycling.

