Cyclo-cross wrap: Miller and Powers lead Pro CX

Image 1 of 4 Cross Vegas winners Sven Nys (Crelan- AA Drinks) and Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 4 Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team) out-sprints Katie Compton to win Cross Vegas. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 4 USA Champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) slowly moved up several positions as the race progressed (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 4 of 4 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) on her way to back-to-back wins (Image credit: Mark Vareschi)

The UCI 2014-15 cyclo-cross season is well underway and riders are starting to gather points toward the UCI standings, the USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross Calendar and other regional series such as the Mid Atlantic Cyclo-cross. CrossVegas was the first of eight C1 events in the US while EKZ CrossTour#1 - Baden held a C1 race in Switzerland. Follow Cyclingnews' weekly round-up of news, race recaps and previews of what’s ahead during the cyclo-cross season.

Nys defends CrossVegas title

Belgian champ Sven Nys (Crelan AA Drinks) went into the 2014 CrossVegas, the first UCI C1 event in the US, as the defending champion and successfully kept that title on September 10. The Belgian rider soloed to the win ahead of Lars Van Der Haar (Giant-Shimano Development) and Jeremy Powers (Aspire).

Meredith Miller (Noosa Professional Cyclocross) won the women’s race in a nail-biting finale where she out-paced Katerina Nash (Luna), Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) and current mountain bike world champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna).

Powers and Compton secure double wins in Boulder

US cyclo-cross champions Jeremy Powers and Katie Compton took solo wins at the C2 US Open of Cyclo-cross and the C1 Boulder Cup, both held in Boulder, Colorado, on September 13 and 14.

Powers rode to the finish line alone to take Saturday’s win ahead of Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) and Allen Krughoff (Noosa Professional Cyclocross), and took a similar win on Sunday ahead of Krughoff and Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com). Compton won the opener ahead of Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clemen) and Chloe Woodruff, and went on to win the second round ahead of Meredith Miller and Georgia Gould (Luna).

Miller and Powers take the early Pro CX series lead

A successful start to the season for Meredith Miller and Jeremy Powers has led the pair taking the early lead of the Pro CX standings. The first three rounds included CrossVegas, US Open of Cyclo-cross and Boulder Cup.

USA Cycling Pro CX Standings:

Men

1. Jeremy Powers (Easthampton, Mass./Rapha Focus) - 148

2. Sven Nys (BEL/Crelan-Aa Drinks) - 105

3. Allen Krughoff (Boulder, Colo./Noosa Professional Cyclocross) - 104

4. Shawn Milne (Beverly, Mass./Boulder Cycle Sport - Yoga Glo) - 97

5. Lars Van Der Haar (NED/Giant-Shimano Development Team) - 90

Women

1. Meredith Miller (Boulder, Colo./Noosa Professional Cyclocross) - 151

2. Katie Compton (Colorado Springs, Colo./Trek Factory Racing) - 148

3. Gabby Durrin (Westhampton, Mass./Neon Velo Cycling Team) - 122

4. Caroline Mani (Littleton, Colo./Raleigh Clement) - 101

5. Rachel Lloyd (Fairfax, Calif./California Giant Cycling) – 97

USA Cycling Pro CX continues in Wisconsin and Baltimore

The Pro CX series continued at the Charm City Cross in Baltimore where Helen Wyman (Kona) and Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy/Scott) won the opening rounds. Stephen Hyde (Jam/NCC) took the victory during round two in the men’s race while Wyman took a second consecutive win.

The Trek CXC Cup double header C1 and C2 events were held on the same weekend with Jeremy Powers and Katie Compton taking back-to-back wins each in the men’s and women’s races.

Vantornout claims Steenbergcross in Belgium

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) won the C2 Steenbergcross in Erpe-Mere on Sunday ahead of Belgian champion Sven Nys and Germany's Philipp Walsleben.

Nys, who recently won CrossVegas, finished 13 second behind Vantornout, with Walsleben third at 16 seconds back.

Mourey and Lechner show early-season form in Switzerland

Francis Mourey showed his top early-season form by winning the C1 EKZ CrossTour#1 - Baden in Switzerland on September 14. The Frenchman crossed the line nine seconds ahead of Philipp Walsleben in second and Bryan Falaschi in third. Eva Lechner took a solo win in the women’s race ahead of Nicole Koller and Sanne Cant.

Canada to host double UCI C2 events

Canada is set to host two UCI C2 cyclo-cross races in the 2014 season. The first is at the Cyclocross Rimouski Challenge on October 12 in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec. The second at the Manitoba Grand Prix of Cyclocross on October 26 at the Forks in downtown Winnipeg, the day after the Shimano Canadian Cyclocross Championships.