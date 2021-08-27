Cyclingnews women's pro cycling contributor required

Cyclingnews, the world's leading cycling website, is looking for a women’s pro cycling contributor.

The freelance position will require the applicant to have a keen interest and knowledge of women’s competitive cycling, as well as editorial or writing experience with excellent English skills. The position will involve writing news and features.

Knowledge of women's professional cycling is a must. Experience in journalism and attention to detail are important. A second language is also an advantage but not essential.

The applicant will need to be a self-starter, as the role involves regular liaison with production editors at Cyclingnews. As we are a 24/7 daily news operation, the position will require regular weekend work. Applicants must be flexible in their work schedule.

Please send your CV and a cover letter, with "Cyclingnews women's pro cycling contributor” in the subject line, via email to kirsten.frattini@futurenet.com.

The deadline for applications is September 10, 2021.