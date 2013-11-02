Cyclingnews hosts live streaming coverage of the Iceman Cometh

The start of the men's race at the Iceman Cometh. (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)

The Iceman Cometh Challenge is a 29-mile, point-to-point cross country mountain bike race from Kalkaska to Traverse City, Michigan. Held traditionally on the first Saturday of November, except for years when the first Saturday of November is the 1st, the 24rd annual Iceman will be raced on Saturday, November 2, 2013. Over 5,000 competitors are expected.

Over $52,000 in cash prizes and $10,000 in merchandise prizes will be awarded for the race.

In last year's race, Sam Schultz beat Geoff Kabush and Brian Matter while Georgia Gould topped the women's standings ahead of Emily Batty and Heather Irmiger.

Tune in here on Cyclingnews for live streaming coverage of the popular North American season-ending mountain bike race from approximately 10:15 am until 4:30 pm US EDT. The elite men and women will start at 2:30 pm, and they are expected to finish around 4:00 pm. Live streaming for the pros will begin around 3:20 pm.

The forecast for Saturday is for a high of 47 degrees (Fahrenheit), cloudy skies and showers possible. Conditions vary widely from year to year, from warm and sunny and dry to rainy to snowy or icy.