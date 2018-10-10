Cyclingnews freelance production editor required (six months weekend cover)

(Image credit: Cycling News)

Cyclingnews is looking for a freelance online production editor based in North America for a six-month fixed-term period. The job would focus around weekend work and occasional weekdays.

Cyclingnews is the world's leading cycling website. It has achieved this status by the timeliness, accuracy and objectivity of its reporting of news and race results. Any position on Cyclingnews requires a natural interest in the sport and a willingness to stay informed on cycling-related news and issues.

Due to the nature of the sport, it is at its busiest on weekends, and this position requires regularly working on weekends and public holidays.

The start date for this is November 18. Training will be provided before the official start date.

Deadline for applications is October 20, 2018.

What you will learn

You will be a critical member of our global editorial team, involved in many aspects of production, operation and social media promotion of our site's content.

You will be responsible for copy editing the work of others, in addition to writing news, race reports and features, and producing content using our CMS, Excel, text editors, basic HTML and Photoshop.

Accountabilities

You will need to ensure that daily deadlines are met and regular weekly production/archiving duties are also carried out. This work will include, but is not limited to:

Production of results for races, writing/editing reports and processing photographs

Production of complete news stories, features, interviews and tech reviews, including copy editing submitted material

Researching, interviewing and writing news features

Working with the editorial teams based in Europe, US and Australia

Reporting to the Editor-in-Chief

Occasionally attending cycling events as a Cyclingnews reporter

Social media and web analytics

Competencies

Essential skills:

Excellent command of written English and attention to detail

Quick thinking, able to juggle multiple tasks and prioritize efficiently

Self-starter able to work effectively in a virtual office environment

Excellent communication skills

Essential knowledge:

A broad knowledge of, and passion for, cycling

Broad knowledge of web-based journalism and what it entails

Computer literacy

Familiarity with the technical aspects of web publishing and HTML

Best social media practices (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram)

To apply for the position please email Daniel@cyclingnews.com