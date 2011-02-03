Cyclingnews contest: Win your dream Orbea

One lucky reader will win the Orbea bike of their dreams. (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Cyclingnews and Orbea US have teamed up to bring our American readers the chance to win their dream Orbea. Whether you're interested in the stunning design of the race-proven Orca or the time-cutting technology of the Ordu, all you have to do is create your ideal build on the new MyOrbea website and you could take home your dream bike.

Entering the contest is simple:

1. Click over to myo.orbea.com and use the My Orbea Custom Bike Builder to create your dream bike.

2. Select your frame, color scheme, groupset, crankset, saddle, components, wheels and tires.

3. Share your design via Facebook or Twitter and you'll be entered into a drawing to receive a Grand Prize of the bike you built.

One Grand Prize winner will be drawn at the conclusion of the contest to receive the bike they built. In addition to the Grand Prize, Orbea will be drawing for a weekly winner to receive a team kit from the Orbea Continental professional cycling team.

Go to http://myorbea.cyclingnews.com for full contest details and to learn more about the Orca and Ordu.

*Competition is open to all legal US residents who are 18 years and over, except: residents of Rhode Island, New York, Florida and Puerto Rico.