Cyclingnews collaborate with Voxwomen in 2018

Cyclingnews has once again partnered with Voxwomen to bring our readers more video content to our extensive coverage of women's professional bike racing during the 2018 season, and to continue to strive for bigger and better coverage of the sport.

The partnership will see Voxwomen cycling videos and race interviews linked to Cyclingnews' latest news, features, photo galleries and race reports from the 2018 cycling season.

Daniel Benson, Cyclingnews' editor-in-chief, said: "Here at Cyclingnews we're excited to be linking up with the team at Voxwomen for the 2018 race season. Like ourselves, Voxwomen are committed to and passionate about covering women's professional cycling, and we're looking forward to delivering enhanced coverage from every single Women's WorldTour race."

Voxwomen's video content will include race reports, bike tech, top tips on riding, from how to climb better to what to eat on a long ride, exclusive rider interviews and fun features. Our Cyclingnews team of editors will also feature from time to time on the Voxwomen Insider powered by Canyon podcast. This will give more insight and another dimension to Voxwomen's coverage of the sport.

The Voxwomen and Cyclingnews teams will be at some of the biggest races on the UCI Women's WorldTour and UCI Women Elite calendars including Strade Bianche, Tour of Flanders, Gent-Wevelgem and Liege-Bastogne-Liege this spring, before heading out to the Amgen Tour of California.

Voxwomen founder Anthony McCrossan said: "Voxwomen was founded in February 2015 in a bid to give the sport the coverage the riders deserve. We are now starting to see a real change in the coverage of women's cycling and the profile of the sport. I am proud that the Voxwomen team have had a part to play in that happening.

"Cyclingnews is a huge news source, and together we can do even more to generate interest in the personalities in the peloton and the races they take part in. I am excited that we will be working together again this season and that we will find other ways to enhance coverage."

