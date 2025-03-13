'Cycling is not for softies' – Paris-Nice stage 4 winner João Almeida defends race restart after bad weather neutralisation

By published

Portuguese rider rejects calls that stage should have been stopped completely

Paris-Nice stage 4: riders during the neutralisation
Paris-Nice stage 4: riders during the neutralisation (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris-Nice stage 4 winner João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) has rejected a widespread idea amongst his fellow riders that after bad weather had caused the competition to be neutralised during a short period before the finish, the day's racing should have been cancelled entirely . 

Amongst those opposing the continuation of stage 4, as finally happened, was new race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike). The Dane took second place at the Loge des Gardes summit behind Almeida. 'Everyone was freezing, nobody could feel their brakes," he said later.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
Evenepoel last raced at Il Lombardia in October 2024

'I found it hard to accept' - Remco Evenepoel reflects on the mental challenges of being sidelined due to injury
SIENA ITALY MARCH 07 Soraya Paladin of Italy and Team CANYONSRAM zondacrypto during the team presentation prior to the 11th Strade Bianche Donne 19th Strade Bianche 2025 UCIWWT UCIWWT on March 07 2025 in Siena Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

No Kasia Niewiadoma but Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto hope to 'bounce back' at Trofeo Alfredo Binda

Before 2025 RADL GRVL, Melisa Rollins rides her new Liv bike on a training ride in South Australia

Melisa Rollins nursing injury rather than starting 2025 US season at Mid South Gravel
See more latest
Most Popular
Before 2025 RADL GRVL, Melisa Rollins rides her new Liv bike on a training ride in South Australia
Melisa Rollins nursing injury rather than starting 2025 US season at Mid South Gravel
Evenepoel last raced at Il Lombardia in October 2024
'I found it hard to accept' - Remco Evenepoel reflects on the mental challenges of being sidelined due to injury
SIENA ITALY MARCH 07 Soraya Paladin of Italy and Team CANYONSRAM zondacrypto during the team presentation prior to the 11th Strade Bianche Donne 19th Strade Bianche 2025 UCIWWT UCIWWT on March 07 2025 in Siena Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
No Kasia Niewiadoma but Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto hope to 'bounce back' at Trofeo Alfredo Binda
LA LOGE DES GARDES, FRANCE - MARCH 12: Ben Oâ€™connor of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla crosses the finish line during the 83rd Paris - Nice 2025, Stage 4 a 163.4km stage from Vichy to La Loge des Gardes 1078m / #UCIWT / on March 12, 2025 in La Loge des Gardes, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
‘Pretty unfortunate but we are not done with this Paris-Nice’ – Ben O’Connor slips down GC after brutal conditions hit
COLFIORITO ITALY MARCH 12 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Leader Jersey competes during to the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 3 a 239km stage from Follonica to Colfiorito UCIWT on March 12 2025 in Colfiorito Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
'I just want to have a hot shower' - Tirreno-Adriatico peloton suffers for seven hours in cold and rain
Pidcock races in the rain on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico
'I found an opening, but I was a little far back' - Tom Pidcock impresses in sprint four days after Strade Bianche battle with Pogačar
2000 Road World Championships: Romans Vainteins sprints to victory in the elite men&#039;s road race
Former World Champion Romans Vainsteins faces four months in prison for defaulting on family support payments
Vingegaard finished stage 4 of Paris-Nice in second
'We should never have raced this final' - New Paris-Nice GC leader Jonas Vingegaard unhappy racing resumed after neutralisation
COLFIORITO ITALY MARCH 12 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Leader Jersey competes during to the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 3 a 239km stage from Follonica to Colfiorito UCIWT on March 12 2025 in Colfiorito Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Ganna and Van der Poel play Milan-San Remo cat and mouse in cold and wet six-hour Tirreno-Adriatico stage
Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s US rider Matteo Jorgenson wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey reacts after crossing the finish line of the 4th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 163,4 km between Vichy and La Loge des Gardes, on March 12, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
‘I didn’t even know if we were racing’ – cold, confusing neutralisation dampens Matteo Jorgenson’s efforts on Paris-Nice stage 4