‘I didn’t even know if we were racing’ – cold, confusing neutralisation dampens Matteo Jorgenson’s efforts on Paris-Nice stage 4

By published

American lost the yellow jersey on Wednesday's decisive climb after a lack of communication around stops and restarts

Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s US rider Matteo Jorgenson wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey reacts after crossing the finish line of the 4th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 163,4 km between Vichy and La Loge des Gardes, on March 12, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Jorgenson relinquished yellow after a challenging day (Image credit: Getty Images)

Defending champion Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) has said he "didn’t have a good feeling at all" as he lost the leader’s jersey on stage 4 of Paris-Nice after becoming cold and wet in a series of confusing stops and restarts due to poor weather.

Wednesday’s fourth stage was temporarily stopped after 120km due to hail, and then restarted under neutral conditions before racing eventually resumed properly, but Jorgenson said communication was lacking, leaving some riders unaware when they were meant to start riding again.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

