Cycling community shares tributes for Michael Goolaerts

Michael Goolaerts (Veranda's Willems-Crelan Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Veranda's Willems-Crelan Pro Cycling)

Following the news that Michael Goolaerts died of a cardiac arrest after crashing during Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, tributes have flowed for the 23-year-old Belgian rider.

Goolaerts rode with the Veranda's Willems-Crelan team and was racing his first Paris-Roubaix.

He crashed early in the race. He was immediately treated by race doctors and was airlifted to hospital in Lille but died on Sunday evening surrounded by his loved ones. He was 23 years old.

"It is with great unimaginable sadness that we have to communicate the passing of our rider and friend Michael Goolaerts," his team said in a message posted online.

"He passed away Sunday evening at 22:40 in Lille hospital in the presence of his family members and loves ones, who we keep in our thoughts. He died of cardiac arrest, all medical assistance was to no avail."

Tributes for Goolaerts came from teammates, fellow professionals, retired professionals, teams, races and media.

Everyone at Cyclingnews would like to extend their deepest condolences to Goolaerts' family, friends and teammates.