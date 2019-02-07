Cycling community comes together to remember Paul Sherwen

A range of figures from the world of cycling came together in Manchester on Wednesday to remember former professional cyclist and commentator Paul Sherwen.

From riders and team managers to broadcasters and race organisers, Sherwen's broad range of friends and colleagues joined his family for a memorial service at the Manchester Cathedral on Wednesday afternoon.

Sherwen, a former professional racer in the 1980s and later the voice of ITV's Tour de France coverage alongside Phil Liggett, died on December 2 at the age of 62.

The turnout for the memorial, which followed a funeral in Sherwen's adopted home country of Uganda, once again showcased the impact Sherwen made on so many people's lives. There were more than 250 people gathered in the cathedral, including members of the public and cycling fans. Addressing the congregation, Liggett revealed he'd received more than 10,000 messages on Twitter in the three days that followed Sherwen's death.



