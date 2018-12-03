Tributes flood in for Paul Sherwen
The cycling world reacts to the news of former pro rider's death
Following the sad news of the death of cycling commentator and former professional rider Paul Sherwen, the cycling community has reacted with an outpouring of both grief and fond memories on social media.
Related Articles
Those paying tribute to the 62-year-old included Sherwen's long-time friend and co-commentator Phil Liggett, who wrote that he "went to bed in Africa with a heavy heart last night feeling sadness like never before". Together, 'Phil and Paul' became the soundtrack to the Tour de France – and a number of other races – for TV audiences across the globe, including on Channel 4, and later ITV, in the UK, on NBC in the US, and on SBS in Australia.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy