Tributes flood in for Paul Sherwen

Levi Leipheimer and NBC Sports commentator Paul Sherwen discuss the upcoming Tour of California. (Image credit: Pat Malach)

Following the sad news of the death of cycling commentator and former professional rider Paul Sherwen, the cycling community has reacted with an outpouring of both grief and fond memories on social media.

Those paying tribute to the 62-year-old included Sherwen's long-time friend and co-commentator Phil Liggett, who wrote that he "went to bed in Africa with a heavy heart last night feeling sadness like never before". Together, 'Phil and Paul' became the soundtrack to the Tour de France – and a number of other races – for TV audiences across the globe, including on Channel 4, and later ITV, in the UK, on NBC in the US, and on SBS in Australia.