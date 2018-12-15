Paul Sherwen's memorial service to be held in Manchester

Image 1 of 4 Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen at the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen bring the race home for TV viewers. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 4 of 4 Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen at the Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images)

The memorial service for cycling broadcaster Paul Sherwen will be held on February 6, 2019, in Manchester, UK. His friend and co-commentator Phil Liggett announced the details of the service on Twitter, adding that the service will be in Manchester Cathedral.

Sherwen, who was involved in 40 Tours de France as a rider and broadcaster, died of heart failure at his home in Uganda on December 2. The 62-year-old’s funeral took place in Uganda on December 6.

"Once again, thank you for your kind words of support following the untimely loss of my co-commentator, @PaulSherwen," wrote Liggett. "We will remember Paul and celebrate his life on Feb 6, 2019 at the magnificent Manchester Cathedral, UK, starting at 2.30pm. All are welcome."

Following the tragic news of Sherwen's death in early December, tributes from the cycling community have flooded in, and Liggett wrote in a post on social media, "I've lost my right hand man, my wing man, my teammate."

Sherwen rode professionally for the Fiat, La Redoute and Raleigh teams between 1978 and 1986, competing in seven Tours de France and winning the circuit race and road race British National Championships during his career. After retiring from racing he was best known for his commentating, beginning his long-running partnership with Liggett at British broadcaster Channel 4 in 1986.

Alongside Liggett, he covered 33 editions of the Tour de France, as well as a number of other races, for America’s NBC network and SBS in Australia, among others.