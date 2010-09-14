Cycling Australia, BikeNZ finalise Worlds squads

Image 1 of 2 Ruth Corset (Team Tibco) on the top of the podium at the women's Open Road Race Championship (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 2 Greg Henderson (Team Sky) wins stage 2 ahead of his breakaway companions (Image credit: Robert Lampard)

The national federations for cycling in Australia and New Zealand, Cycling Australia and BikeNZ, have confirmed their rosters for the 2010 UCI World Road Championships in Geelong, Australia. Today's confirmation includes the naming of Australia's women's squad for the first time.

Current Australian road champion Ruth Corset will lead the host nation's women's road race squad, which will also feature Carla Ryan and Vicki Whitelaw after their strong rides at Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche last week. They will be joined by Tiffany Cromwell, Shara Gillow, Bridie O'Donnell and Amanda Spratt.

The team’s composition highlights O’Donnell’s focus on road racing, with the current Australian time trial champion not contesting the time trial. Those duties will be taken care of by Gillow, Whitelaw and Oceania champion Alexis Rhodes.

New Zealand meanwhile has confirmed that Julian Dean, Hayden Roulston and Greg Henderson will represent it in the men’s road race. Both Dean and Roulston have endured a difficult Vuelta a España through accident and injury, while Henderson has been on a high after taking a Tour of Britain stage victory.

BikeNZ Road Programme Sporting Director Andy Reid said he was excited by the nation’s strong representation. “It’s exciting that we can go to a world championship with three men who are all now established Pro Tour riders with success under their belt at the highest levels of the sport,” said Reid. “Both Julian and Hayden had injuries on the Vuelta a España. Julian is fine and has already gone up to his altitude training base and is working very hard on final preparations.

“Hayden has had a few days rest and his knee has responded well to treatment at this stage and he is really happy with his form at the Vuelta,” he added.

Commonwealth Games rider Gordon McCauley and US-based Jeremy Vennell will compete in the men’s time trial.

The women’s team is led by HTC Colombia professional rider Linda Villumsen and USA Cycling NRC champion Cath Cheatley in a six-strong combination.

BikeNZ teams:

Elite men road race: Julian Dean, Hayden Roulston and Greg Henderson.

Elite men time trial: Gordon McCauley, Jeremy Vennell.

Elite women road race: Cath Cheatley, Linda Villumsen, Toni Bradshaw, Serena Sheridan, Emma Crum and Courteney Lowe.

Elite women time trial: Melissa Holt and Linda Villumsen.

Under-23 road race: Michael Vink, Jason Christie and George Bennett.

Under-23 time trial: Michael Vink and Shem Rodger.

Cycling Australia teams:

Elite men’s road race: Baden Cooke, Allan Davis, Cadel Evans, Simon Gerrans, Matthew Goss, Matthew Hayman, Stuart O’Grady, Michael Rogers and Wesley Sulzberger.

Elite men’s time trial: Richie Porte and Michael Rogers.

Elite women road race: Ruth Corset, Tiffany Cromwell, Shara Gillow, Bridie O'Donnell, Carla Ryan, Amanda Spratt and Vicki Whitelaw.

Elite women’s time trial: Shara Gillow, Alexis Rhodes and Vicki Whitelaw.

Under-23 men’s road race: Nick Aitken, Luke Durbridge, Joseph Lewis, Michael Matthews, Timothy Roe and Malcolm Rudolph.

Under-23 men’s time trial: Rohan Dennis, Luke Durbridge and Michael Matthews.