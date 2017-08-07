Cycling Australia announce revamped nationals schedule

Image 1 of 5 The men's peloton at the Australian nationals 2016 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 5 The peloton corner in front of the Ballarat Town Hall. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 5 The bunch climbs Mt Buninyong Road (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 5 In the peloton during the Australian nationals road race (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 5 The field in the 2011 mens open criterium championship race make their way up Sturt Street in Ballarat with the Town Hall in the distance. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Cycling Australia has announced an expanded national championships for 2018 with Ballarat continuing to host the premier event. Held 3-7 January, U19 and Para-cycling has been added to the schedule while club riders will be included with the addition of a team time trial and a national team relay.

The championships will again open with the criterium titles on Wednesday, January 3 in Ballarat.

"With now less than 150 days to go until the 2018 Road Nationals, we are eagerly anticipating one of the most exciting Championships ever seen," said Cycling Australia CEO Nicholas Green. "As we begin a new three-year deal with the City of Ballarat, we are looking forward to building on the Championships' already great reputation as one of Australian sport’s premier events. While the week showcases some of the best cyclists in the world as they battle race for the green and gold jersey, it has truly become a festival of cycling for all."

The men and women's elite road race will again be held on Sunday in Buninyong with the course details to be confirmed by the governing body. The Saturday also retains a familiar feel with the U23 men's race being held in Buninyong although the day will now feature the U19 road races. Saturday evening will feature two junior events, the grand fondo and cyclo cross.

In a change from previous years, the elite time trials will move from Thursday to Friday with the Para-cycling and U19 time trials to take place on Thursday. The club team time trial will take place on Friday along with the para-cycling road races.

Miles Scotson (BMC Racing) and Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott) are the reining national road race champions while Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Garfoot are the champions against the clock. The criterium national champions are Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) and Jessica Allen (Orica-Scott).

2018 Cycling Australia national championships schedule

Wednesday, 3 January

U19 Men/Women, Para-cycling, U23, U23/Elite Women, Elite Men criteriums

National Team Relay

Thursday, 4 January

Para-cycling, U19 Men & Women time trials

Friday, 5 January

Para-cycling road race

Under 23 Men, U23/Elite Women, Elite Men time trials

Club Team time trial

Saturday, 6 January

Under 19 Men & Women, Under 23 Men road races

Junior Gran Fondo, Junior Cyclo Cross

Sunday, 7 January