Cycling Australia extends partnership with Santini until 2016

Cycling Australia (Image credit: Cycling Australia)

Cycling Australia announced this week that it has extended its relationship with clothing maker Santini. The Italian company has provided Cycling Australia (CA) with elite competition performance apparel since 2000 and from January 2014 will also supply casual clothing to Cycling Australia's High Performance Unit. Santini is also a partner and supplier of the Giro d'Italia, the Tour Down Under and the UCI.

Orica-GreenEdge recently announced a new clothing deal with Craft and following Gerry Ryan's appointment as president of CA there was speculation Santini's association with Australian cycling was coming to an end.

Elite national road, mountain bike, BMX, para-cycling and track teams will all wear Santini clothing on and off the track, while its competition clothing will also be worn during the Subaru Cycling Australia National Road Series, the Subaru Australian Mountain Bike Season and the Real Insurance Cross Country Marathon Series.

"Working with the Australian national team has always been a pleasure for us," said Santini's Managing Director Monica Santini.

"Throughout the years we have managed to build an incredible relationship with all the riders that is fundamental for us in order to provide them with the best products for their needs."

Cycling Australia has welcomed the continuation of Santini. "We are delighted to be extending our partnership until the end of 2016," said Cycling Australia's National Performance Director Kevin Tabotta.

"Santini continue to be tremendous supporters of Cycling Australia's athletes - providing technologically advanced racing garments of high quality. We also look forward to evolving our partnership with Santini, with a new casual wear design for our national teams and programs."

