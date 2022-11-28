Cyber Monday Apple Watch deal sees Ultra hit lowest-ever price

Cyber Monday might be the time to make the jump to one of the most advanced smart watches available. In the past, Apple wasn't a big contender for smartwatches to use during workouts. You could definitely make it work but it was a compromise compared to an option from our list of Cyber Monday Garmin deals or the Wahoo Elemnt Rival watch in our Cyber Monday Wahoo deals. Late this summer though, Apple brought a new player to market with Apple Watch Ultra designed specifically for athletes.

Despite only being available for a couple of months, this Cyber Monday Apple watch deal has knocked over $60 off. If you are an athlete who's been wanting something to meet your needs while also living in the Apple ecosystem, now is the time. You don't have to wait for next year's model to get a price drop.

Given how fast stock and prices change on Cyber Monday, you will want to stay up to date with our continually updated Cyber Monday Bike deals hub. We will continue to update it through Cyber Monday but if you want to watch deals in real time, we have an option for that as well. Jump over to our Cyber Monday live report and you will find minute-by-minute updates, deals as soon as we find them, and a behind-the-scenes look at our offices.

Apple Watch deals for Cyber Monday

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra: 8% off USA: $799.00 $739.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

UK: £849.00 £819.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



This is the brand-new watch that Apple is marketing to athletes. The Apple Watch Ultra uses a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal protecting the biggest display any Apple Watch offers. The extra size and durability brings longer battery life as well with options for 36 hours of normal use or as much as 60 hours in a power saving mode. In the both the US and UK stock appears to be good and there are plenty of options for size and bands. In the US you can also score an 8% discount saving $60 off the list price.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra: 8% off USA: $799.00 $739.00 at BestBuy (opens in new tab)



Best Buy is offering the same deal as Amazon but we are including both purchasing options. If you happen to live near a Best Buy store it's hard to beat instant gratification with a purchase for pickup. Best Buy also has its points system that builds towards gift cards. A purchase of this calibre will add a nice bump of points to your account if you regularly shop at Best Buy.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS: 13% off USA: $399.00 $349.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

UK: £419.00 £399.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



The Apple Watch Series 8 isn't marketed to athletes in the same way the Ultra is but the differences aren't actually that big. The Ultra gets high precision GPS and some extra water specific features. but the biggest difference is battery life. If you think you can deal with a daily charge then the Series 8 gets you a lot of functionality at a big savings and it is also seeing discounts.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): 8% off USA: $249.00 $229.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

UK: £259.00 £249.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



As you step down to the Apple Watch SE what happens is that you start to shift the focus from health and fitness to more of a general smart watch. It will still handle basic tracking via Strava, or another app, and if you plan to use something from our list of best bike computers you might not ride with a watch anyway. If that's the case, the SE saves a lot of money and makes a lot of sense.

Having a great smartwatch is a joy in regular life. You don't have to pull your phone out, or even have it near you, to make sure you get your notifications. If you head out for a short run, or a ride to the store, you can track your distance and heartrate without getting too series about suiting up. You can also get very series about your smartwatch and pick up something with every feature you might find on a good bike computer. Whatever you are looking for, Apple now has options across the spectrum and they are seeing a rare discount this Cyber Monday. If you want to compare other options, be sure to check out our best smartwatches for cycling buyers guide.

Other Cyber Monday deals