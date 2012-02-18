Cummings fractures pelvis at the Volta ao Algarve

Steven Cummings in action at the 2011 road world championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

BMC's Steve Cummings suffered a fractured pelvis at the third stage of the Volta ao Algarve on Friday afternoon and is likely to be out of action for a month. The British rider came to grief after a collision with another rider who was suffering from mechanical problems. It meant that he was unable to repeat his 2011 victory in the stage, which came in the colours of Team Sky.

"As we came down a small hill the other rider caught my handlebars," Cummings said. "I did not see it coming but that which does not kill us makes us stronger."

BMC team doctor Giovanni Ruffini confirmed the fracture and the length of time that Cummings is expected to be sidelined.

"Having consulted with the other physicians we have concluded that he will be off his bike for two weeks and out of competition for a month," he said.