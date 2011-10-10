Video: Cummings talks about Beijing experience and decision to go to BMC

Stephen Cummings (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Steve Cummings (Sky), who has just finished riding the Tour of Beijing in China, says he enjoyed his experience at the race, and is happy to have been given the opportunity to do something 'new and fresh'.

"It's been really nice, the last two days particularly have been really good racing," said Cummings. "It was really fast today as well so it's clear the guys are taking it pretty seriously."

Cyclingnews pointed out to Cummings that his move away from Team Sky, announced at the end of the September, makes him the first British rider to leave Sky in the team's history. Cummings explained that much of the reason for his departure was due to friend Max Sciandri asking the Brit if he was interested in linking up at BMC.

"I have a good relationship with Sciandri, and he asked me whether I was available and I said I was - and it went from there really," said Cummings.

Cummings also denied it being hard or emotional to leave Sky, citing the practicalities of professional cycling.

"You have to do what's right for yourself, and I think it's the right move for me."

Watch the full video below: