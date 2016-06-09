Lean, mean, Dauphine machine: Richie Porte podcast

Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

On the eve of the Criterium du Dauphine's trio of mountain stages Cyclingnews travelled the BMC Racing team hotel to sit down and talk with Richie Porte.

The Australian is currently sitting in third overall, six seconds down on race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff). Porte came into the race as one of the overall contenders and has hardly put a foot wrong in the race, however he did lose 9 seconds to rival Chris Froome when then peloton split at the end of stage 4.

In this exclusive interview Porte talks about his race so far, and how the mountainous stage 5 could play out. Porte also picks the Cyclingnews rider of the day. Spoiler alert, it’s one of his teammates.

We also hear from Chris Froome after the Team Sky rider gained time on his rivals to move within four seconds of the race lead.