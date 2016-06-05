Trending

Criterium du Dauphine: Prologue start times

Waeytens and Poels bookend uphill prologue

The 2016 Criterium du Dauphine starts with a short, but brutal time trial in the ski town of Les Gets. While it won’t decide the overall classification, it will set the scene for the week to come.

For Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and the other general classification riders, it is the opening opportunity to take some time on their rivals. Riders have already been out to see what they’re in for and it’s going to be an extremely challenging start to the race. Fortunately for some, there is no time cut to worry about.

The opening gradients of the four kilometre time trial average just over six per cent but that’s as easy as it gets. It averages more than nine per cent and reaches as much as 15, and despite its short nature we are likely to see some sizeable splits.

Giant-Alpecin’s Zico Waeytens will have the honour of being the first rider to take on the course in anger at 11:40 local time and Wout Poels (Team Sky) will close out the day when he rolls down the ramp at 14:35. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) will be one of the first GC favourites to begin his effort at 12:42 with Froome a few minutes later. Contador and Fabio Aru (Astana) have opted for later stats, going in the final 10 riders.  

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin11:40:00
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida11:41:00
3Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 1811:42:00
4Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert11:43:00
5Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling11:44:00
6George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11:45:00
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling11:46:00
8Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie11:47:00
9Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team11:48:00
10Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo11:49:00
11Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data11:50:00
12Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11:51:00
13Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal11:52:00
14Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha11:53:00
15Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge11:54:00
16Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11:55:00
17Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11:56:00
18Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step11:57:00
19Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ11:58:00
20Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team11:59:00
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team12:00:00
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky12:01:00
23Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin12:02:00
24Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida12:03:00
25Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1812:04:00
26Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12:05:00
27Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling12:06:00
28Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12:07:00
29Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling12:08:00
30Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie12:09:00
31Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team12:10:00
32Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo12:11:00
33Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data12:12:00
34Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12:13:00
35Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal12:14:00
36Joaquim Rodríguez Katusha12:15:00
37Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12:16:00
38Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale12:17:00
39Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team12:18:00
40Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step12:19:00
41Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ12:20:00
42Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team12:21:00
43Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team12:22:00
44Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky12:23:00
45John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin12:24:00
46Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida12:25:00
47Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1812:26:00
48Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12:27:00
49Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling12:28:00
50Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12:29:00
51Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling12:30:00
52Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie12:31:00
53Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team12:32:00
54Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo12:33:00
55Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data12:34:00
56Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12:35:00
57Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal12:36:00
58Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha12:37:00
59Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge12:38:00
60Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12:39:00
61Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team12:40:00
62Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step12:41:00
63Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ12:42:00
64Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team12:43:00
65Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team12:44:00
66Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky12:45:00
67Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin12:46:00
68Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida12:47:00
69Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1812:48:00
70Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12:49:00
71Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling12:50:00
72Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12:51:00
73Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling12:52:00
74Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie12:53:00
75Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team12:54:00
76Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo12:55:00
77Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data12:56:00
78Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12:57:00
79Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal12:58:00
80Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha12:59:00
81Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13:00:00
82Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13:01:00
83Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team13:02:00
84Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step13:03:00
85Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ13:04:00
86Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team13:05:00
87Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team13:06:00
88Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky13:07:00
89Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13:08:00
90Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida13:09:00
91Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1813:10:00
92Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13:11:00
93Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling13:12:00
94Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:13:00
95Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling13:14:00
96Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie13:15:00
97Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team13:16:00
98Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo13:17:00
99Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data13:18:00
100Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:19:00
101Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal13:20:00
102Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha13:21:00
103Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge13:22:00
104Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13:23:00
105Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team13:24:00
106Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step13:25:00
107William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ13:26:00
108Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team13:27:00
109Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team13:28:00
110Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky13:29:00
111Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13:30:00
112Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida13:31:00
113Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 1813:32:00
114Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13:33:00
115Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling13:34:00
116Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:35:00
117Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling13:36:00
118Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie13:37:00
119Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team13:38:00
120Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo13:39:00
121Igor Antón (Spa) Dimension Data13:40:00
122Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:41:00
123Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13:42:00
124Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha13:43:00
125Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge13:44:00
126Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13:45:00
127Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team13:46:00
128Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step13:47:00
129Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ13:48:00
130Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team13:49:00
131Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team13:50:00
132Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky13:51:00
133Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13:52:00
134Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida13:53:00
135Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 1813:54:00
136Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13:55:00
137Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling13:56:00
138Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:57:00
139Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling13:58:00
140Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie13:59:00
141Rubén Fernández Movistar Team14:00:00
142Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo14:01:00
143Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data14:02:00
144Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:03:00
145Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:04:00
146Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha14:05:00
147Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge14:06:00
148Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale14:07:00
149Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana14:08:00
150Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step14:09:00
151Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ14:10:00
152Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team14:11:00
153Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team14:12:00
154Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky14:13:00
155Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin14:14:00
156Illia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida14:15:00
157Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1814:16:00
158Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14:17:00
159Clément Chevrier IAM Cycling14:18:00
160Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:19:00
161Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling14:20:00
162Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie14:21:00
163Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team14:22:00
164Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo14:23:00
165Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data14:24:00
166Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:25:00
167Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:26:00
168Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha14:27:00
169Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge14:28:00
170Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:29:00
171Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team14:30:00
172Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step14:31:00
173Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ14:32:00
174Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team14:33:00
175Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team14:34:00
176Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky14:35:00

 