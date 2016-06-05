Criterium du Dauphine: Prologue start times
Waeytens and Poels bookend uphill prologue
The 2016 Criterium du Dauphine starts with a short, but brutal time trial in the ski town of Les Gets. While it won’t decide the overall classification, it will set the scene for the week to come.
For Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and the other general classification riders, it is the opening opportunity to take some time on their rivals. Riders have already been out to see what they’re in for and it’s going to be an extremely challenging start to the race. Fortunately for some, there is no time cut to worry about.
The opening gradients of the four kilometre time trial average just over six per cent but that’s as easy as it gets. It averages more than nine per cent and reaches as much as 15, and despite its short nature we are likely to see some sizeable splits.
Giant-Alpecin’s Zico Waeytens will have the honour of being the first rider to take on the course in anger at 11:40 local time and Wout Poels (Team Sky) will close out the day when he rolls down the ramp at 14:35. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) will be one of the first GC favourites to begin his effort at 12:42 with Froome a few minutes later. Contador and Fabio Aru (Astana) have opted for later stats, going in the final 10 riders.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11:40:00
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|11:41:00
|3
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|11:42:00
|4
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11:43:00
|5
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|11:44:00
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11:45:00
|7
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11:46:00
|8
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|11:47:00
|9
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|11:48:00
|10
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|11:49:00
|11
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|11:50:00
|12
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11:51:00
|13
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11:52:00
|14
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|11:53:00
|15
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|11:54:00
|16
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11:55:00
|17
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11:56:00
|18
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11:57:00
|19
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|11:58:00
|20
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|11:59:00
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12:00:00
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|12:01:00
|23
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12:02:00
|24
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|12:03:00
|25
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|12:04:00
|26
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12:05:00
|27
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12:06:00
|28
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12:07:00
|29
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:08:00
|30
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|12:09:00
|31
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|12:10:00
|32
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|12:11:00
|33
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|12:12:00
|34
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12:13:00
|35
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|12:14:00
|36
|Joaquim Rodríguez Katusha
|12:15:00
|37
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12:16:00
|38
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|12:17:00
|39
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12:18:00
|40
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12:19:00
|41
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|12:20:00
|42
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|12:21:00
|43
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12:22:00
|44
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|12:23:00
|45
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12:24:00
|46
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|12:25:00
|47
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|12:26:00
|48
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12:27:00
|49
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|12:28:00
|50
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12:29:00
|51
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:30:00
|52
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|12:31:00
|53
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|12:32:00
|54
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|12:33:00
|55
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|12:34:00
|56
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12:35:00
|57
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12:36:00
|58
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|12:37:00
|59
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|12:38:00
|60
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12:39:00
|61
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|12:40:00
|62
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12:41:00
|63
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|12:42:00
|64
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|12:43:00
|65
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|12:44:00
|66
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|12:45:00
|67
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12:46:00
|68
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|12:47:00
|69
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|12:48:00
|70
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12:49:00
|71
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12:50:00
|72
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12:51:00
|73
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:52:00
|74
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|12:53:00
|75
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|12:54:00
|76
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12:55:00
|77
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|12:56:00
|78
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12:57:00
|79
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12:58:00
|80
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|12:59:00
|81
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13:00:00
|82
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:01:00
|83
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13:02:00
|84
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13:03:00
|85
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|13:04:00
|86
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|13:05:00
|87
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|13:06:00
|88
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|13:07:00
|89
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13:08:00
|90
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|13:09:00
|91
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|13:10:00
|92
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13:11:00
|93
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|13:12:00
|94
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:13:00
|95
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:14:00
|96
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|13:15:00
|97
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|13:16:00
|98
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|13:17:00
|99
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|13:18:00
|100
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:19:00
|101
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|13:20:00
|102
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|13:21:00
|103
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|13:22:00
|104
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:23:00
|105
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13:24:00
|106
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13:25:00
|107
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|13:26:00
|108
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|13:27:00
|109
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13:28:00
|110
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|13:29:00
|111
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13:30:00
|112
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|13:31:00
|113
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|13:32:00
|114
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13:33:00
|115
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|13:34:00
|116
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:35:00
|117
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:36:00
|118
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|13:37:00
|119
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:38:00
|120
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|13:39:00
|121
|Igor Antón (Spa) Dimension Data
|13:40:00
|122
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:41:00
|123
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:42:00
|124
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|13:43:00
|125
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|13:44:00
|126
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:45:00
|127
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13:46:00
|128
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13:47:00
|129
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|13:48:00
|130
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|13:49:00
|131
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13:50:00
|132
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|13:51:00
|133
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13:52:00
|134
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|13:53:00
|135
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|13:54:00
|136
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13:55:00
|137
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|13:56:00
|138
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:57:00
|139
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:58:00
|140
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|13:59:00
|141
|Rubén Fernández Movistar Team
|14:00:00
|142
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|14:01:00
|143
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|14:02:00
|144
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:03:00
|145
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:04:00
|146
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|14:05:00
|147
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|14:06:00
|148
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:07:00
|149
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana
|14:08:00
|150
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:09:00
|151
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|14:10:00
|152
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|14:11:00
|153
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14:12:00
|154
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|14:13:00
|155
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:14:00
|156
|Illia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|14:15:00
|157
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|14:16:00
|158
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14:17:00
|159
|Clément Chevrier IAM Cycling
|14:18:00
|160
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:19:00
|161
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14:20:00
|162
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|14:21:00
|163
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:22:00
|164
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|14:23:00
|165
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|14:24:00
|166
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:25:00
|167
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:26:00
|168
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|14:27:00
|169
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|14:28:00
|170
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:29:00
|171
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:30:00
|172
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:31:00
|173
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|14:32:00
|174
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|14:33:00
|175
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14:34:00
|176
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|14:35:00
