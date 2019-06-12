Criterium du Dauphine 2019: Stage 3 finish line quotes

Image 1 of 5 Wout Van Aert rides in the rain during stage 3 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Sam Bennett on the Dauphine podium after winning stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Dylan Teuns in the bunch during stage 3 at Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and teammate Wout Van Aert in the Dauphine peloton during stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

"It was a pretty chaotic final. I was a little worried about how my legs were after the last two days, and then it was so cold during the stage. You're always going to feel bad when it's that cold. But then the guys pulled back and waited a long time. It was kind of hard to stay together because everyone's trying to stay up for the GC and getting in with the sprinters, but at the last moment Shane [Archbold] said, 'I'm still good, are you still on my wheel?' and he hit it and took me to 200m to go.

"I felt really good in the final. I have to thank the full team again. They rode really hard all day and then the guys did a great job in the final putting me in a good position.

"I'm trying to get a win in each stage race I go to. It's sometimes hard to keep that consistency all year. I've been doing pretty good in the stage races and just want to keep it going.

"I want to try to get at least one win in each stage race, and so far the only one I’ve not done that in is Romandie. I want to continue my winning pattern and wanted at least one stage win. I know that I won't get the Tour de France spot this year, but this is a good race to find my legs again before building up towards the Vuelta a España."

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) – second place on stage 3

"I think maybe I waited too long to launch my sprint because I was already two bike lengths behind [Sam] Bennett, so the only option to beat him is to launch the sprint earlier than him, but he’s super strong. I came close to his slipstream so I was definitely faster."

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) – race leader

"It went OK. I would have also liked to have more sun on this beautiful yellow jersey. It is what it is. I enjoyed it, except it was really cold. I'm looking forward now to a second day in the jersey. Tomorrow is a really important day for the GC. I will try to defend the jersey. I've already done some good time trials, and I have a little advantage, so I hope it's possible to keep it after tomorrow [Wednesday]."

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma)

"For sure it was less stressful [than yesterday], but for me it was a terrible day. I was already suffering in the cold and the rain, and I think at one point I had seven layers of clothing over each other and I couldn’t get my rain jacket on over them. So I had to stop and then chase back on. It was not a nice day, for sure."

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

"I want to try and go for it. It’s a good test for me," he told Cyclingnews and HLN.be.

"I know that I still have some time before the Tour de France, and the Tour de France time trial. I’ve not been on the time trial bike since the Giro d'Italia, but I’ve never had any problems with not doing work on the time trial bike and then getting results. I'm not worried. I hope to go for a good result, but we'll have to see."