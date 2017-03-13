Crash costs Mohoric a shot at Tirreno-Adriatico stage win - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Holowesko-Citadel riders pose in the new 2017 team kit. (Image credit: Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) Image 3 of 5 Holowesko-Citadel riders train in the new 2017 team kit. (Image credit: Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) Image 4 of 5 Silvan Dillier made it into the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Phil Bauhaus (Bora-Argon 18) wins stage 1 at the 2016 Tour d'Azerbaïdjan (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)

Matej Mohoric (UAE Emirates) was in with a chance for the stage win on Monday at Tirreno-Adriatico after the Slovenian attacked near the end of the 168km sixth stage from Ascoli Piceno to Civitanova Marche, but when his front wheel slid out in a tight right-hand corner hopes for the victory came crashing to an end.

Mohoric attacked from the peloton near the end of a descent off the final climb inside the last 10km, bridging to Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo), Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors), Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale), Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli) and Matteo Cattaneo (Androni Giocattoli). When he caught the lead group he attacked once more, opening a slight gap on the rest before his crash brought him down about 3.5km from the finish.

"I had good legs and I noticed that after the summit of the hill there could have been interesting conditions for an attack which could have anticipated the sprint," Mohoric said. "Despite the high speed I succeeded in going clear from the peloton and in reaching the leading riders,and I kept a high pace. In order to do so, it was necessary to risk and maybe I risked too much, because my front wheel slid on the road."

Despite hitting the deck hard, Mohoric reported only minors scrapes and bruises.

"I only suffered grazes on the right side of the body," he said.

Team Sunweb announce Danilith Nokere Koerse roster

Sprinter Phil Bauhaus will take the reins of Team Sunweb as the Dutch squad heads into Wednesday's UCI 1.HC Danilith Nokere Koerse in Belgium. The 192.3km race's uphill finish on the Nokereberg makes it a perfect finish for the strong sprinters and the classics contenders.

"Last year the race finished in a bunch sprint, and looking ahead to the weather forecast we anticipate the same scenario this year," said Team Sunweb coach Dirk Reuling. "Our goal is to sprint with Phil and to develop the lead out train around him with the experience of guys like Bert, Johannes and Zico.

"We have a good strategy prepared to bring Phil into position whilst feeling as fresh as possible at the bottom of the Nokereberg, so hopefully the last 200m uphill will play out in the most ideal way," Reuling said.

Team Sunweb for Danilith Nokere Koerse: Phil Bauhaus, Laurens ten Dam, Bert De Backer, Johannes Fröhlinger,Lennard Hofstede, Lennard Kämna, Sindre Skjøstad Lunke, Zico Waeytens

BMC Racing continues Classics prep at Danilith Nokere Koerse

BMC Racing will continue its preparation for the upcoming Classics Wednesday at Danilith Nokere Koerse in Belgium, where Dwars door West Vlaanderen runner-up Silvan Dillier is looking forward to taking another shot at victory.

"I was really happy with the way I was riding last weekend, but when you are that close to the top of the podium, it's always a little disappointing," Dillier said.

In a wet and windy Dwars door West Vlaanderen on March 5, Dillier made the final two-man split with LottoNL-Jumbo's Jos Van Emden before the veteran Dutchman out-kicked Dillier at the line.

"I feel strong right now, and my form is where I want it to be at this point in the season, so I can take a lot of confidence from that," Dillier said. "I think I have recovered well and I'm motivated to give 100 per cent and go for the win again if I get the opportunity."

BMC Racing for Danilith Nokere Koerse: Tom Bohli, Silvan Dillier, Martin Elmiger, Kilian Frankiny, Floris Gerts, Miles Scotson, Loïc Vliegen

Holowesko-Citadel starts South Carolina camp

Riders and staff for Holowesko-Citadel have gathered in South Carolina this week for the US Continental team's first training camp of the season ahead of the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour opener at the Joe Martin Stage Race at the end of the month. The team, which is sponsored by Hincapie Sportswear and owned by brothers George and Rich Hincapie also unveiled the new 2017 team kit.

Once again, neon yellow and black combine to create striking geometric shapes that evoke a sense of motion and urgency, according to the team website.

"It’s a natural progression from last year’s kit design," said Hincapie Sportswear art director Brian Faulkenberry. "The original team kit was a grid of squares, reminiscent of the New York skyline — Rich and George’s home. Last year we turned those squares on a diagonal, alluding to the irreverence and attitude that’s become so prevalent among the guys. This year, we punctuated the shapes with neon, taking the design to the next level."

The 2017 team kit also features neon pink on the underside of the jersey collar, as well as on the cycling cap and gloves. The new colour is shout-out to Betty Designs, a close partner of the Hincapie Sportswear brand and a fan of the team.

According to the team website, in 2016 Betty Designs gave the team podium camps with "Betty (hearts) Hincapie." This year the guys wanted to make sure she knew they (hearted) her back.

"Over the years the kit has transformed from an idea to really a true style," said Holowesko-Citadel director Thomas Craven. "It’s really evolved into something that represents who we are as a team."