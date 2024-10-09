Cordon-Ragot and Wood wave goodbye to pro racing at Simac Ladies Tour

By
published

Human Powered Health pair take on final race before retirement in the Netherlands

Human Powered Health riders Audrey Cordon-Ragot and Alice Wood at the 2023 Tour de France Femmes
Human Powered Health riders Audrey Cordon-Ragot and Alice Wood at the 2023 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Simac Ladies Tour, the final European Women's WorldTour race of the 2024 season, the women's peloton will be waving goodbye to several riders as they hang up their wheels in retirement.

Among their number will be two riders on the Human Powered Health squad, Audrey Cordon-Ragot and Alice Wood.

