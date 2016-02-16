Coquard injured in training crash before Vuelta a Andalucia

Image 1 of 5 Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) Image 2 of 5 Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Direct Energie Team) Image 3 of 5 Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) Image 4 of 5 France's Bryan Coquard celebrates with his gold medal during the ceremony of the Men's Elimination Race at the Track Elite European Championships Image 5 of 5 Bryan Coquard was another rider at Fleche Wallonne for recon purposes (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

The Direct Energie team have announced that sprinter Bryan Coquard will not start the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol on Wednesday after crashing during a pre-race training ride and fracturing his right shoulder blade.

According to the French team, Coquard was taken to hospital, with the team suggesting his injuries ‘seem relatively serious’. The team later confirmed that he had fractured his scapula - a more complicated injury than a collarbone fracture.

Coquard had been training on time trial bikes with teammates Sylvain Chavanel and Arthur Pichot at the time of the accident. In a statement on their website, Direct Energie said that the crash had been a result of bad weather combined with the wind caused by a passing truck. The 23-year-old was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a broken scapula.

"Bryan remains very optimistic and keeps his usual smile. We wish him already a speedy recovery," the team wrote.

Coquard is likely to need between six and eight weeks to make a full recovery and so will miss Paris-Nice and other early-season races. The Frenchman had been enjoying a successful start of the season, winning two stages at the recent Etoile de Bessèges stage race in the South of France and finishing fourth in the Clásica de Almería on Sunday.