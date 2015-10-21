Coquard dreams of wearing yellow in 2016 Tour de France
French sprinter to target stage victories before the Rio Olympics
Bryan Coquard has focused on the track in recent weeks, winning the European title in the Elimination event and finishing third in the Madison. However his attention quickly returned to the road and the 2016 season at the presentation of the 2016 Tour de France route in Paris.
Next year's race will be Coquard’s third Tour de France and he has come close to winning stages on both occasions, including a second place behind Andre Greipel in the final sprint on the Champs Elysees in Paris.
His eyes were firmly on the first week of the 2016 race, with the possibility of wearing the yellow jersey on the opening day and a stage finish in his home region of Pays de la Loire on stage 3 to Angers.
"It is a dream," Coquard told Cyclingnews on the possibility of taking his first Tour de France win.
For Coquard, there is also the Olympic Games in Rio, where he may compete on the track. However, he tells Cyclingnews that it is the Tour de France and a stage win that comes first.
