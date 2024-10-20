Controversy in Elimination race at Track Worlds ignites 'insults, threats' from Jan-Willem van Schip for disqualification

By
published

Dutch rider curses and makes obscene gesture to race officials after storming off track

Elimination race winner Tobias Aagaard Hansen (Denmark) rides on the outside of Jan Willem van Schip (Netherlands) just prior to relegation of the Dutch rider
Elimination race winner Tobias Aagaard Hansen (Denmark) rides on the outside of Jan Willem van Schip (Netherlands) just prior to relegation of the Dutch rider (Image credit: Ian MacNicol/SWpix.com)

Jan-Willem van Schip looked to be in mix for a medal in the men's Elimination race on Sunday at the UCI Track World Championships. Rather than sprint in the three-up lap against eventual winner Tobias Aagaard Hansen (Denmark) and silver medallist Elia Viviani (Italy), Van Schip was relegated for "dangerous riding", then disqualified for "insults, threats, improper conduct".

Following the misconduct in public display, national coach Nick Stöpler replaced Van Schip with Vincent Hoppezak in the men's Madison, the final event of the Track Worlds on Sunday, where the feisty rider would have been able to defend his title with Yoeri Havik. Hoppezak and Havik finished sixth in the 200-lap race.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).