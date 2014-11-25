Continental licence for CharterMason Giant in 2015

Image 1 of 7 Daniel Fritter (CharterMason Giant Racing) (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 2 of 7 The CharterMason team demonstrated they are more than just a development squad for the Drapac Professional outfit today (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 3 of 7 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Giant) at the 2014 Mansfield Crit (Image credit: CharterMason Giant) Image 4 of 7 The stage 5 podium (L-to-R): Alexander Smyth (Satalyst Giant Racing Team), Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason Giant Racing) and Ryan MacAnally (Wormall Civil CCS) (Image credit: JXPPhotography) Image 5 of 7 Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 7 Jayden Copp (Wormall Civil CSS) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 7 Ryan MacAnally (Wormall Civil) sprints to the stage win (Image credit: Con Chronis)

The Australian CharterMason Giant team have announced a 16 rider roster for the 2015 season in which it race under an UCI Continental licence. The Melbourne-based team have added seven new riders to its squad for next year which is completed by the nine riders who will continue with the team for next year.

"I'm really pleased with the roster for next year and excited to see what they achieve," team owner Leigh Parsons said in a release. "[Sport director] Damo Harris has worked hard to recruit not just talented riders who can produce top results, but ensure they will be a good cultural fit and understand how they will fit into our structure. After a great 2014, I expect big things in 2015."

The team will be able to seek entries at the UCI 1.1 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and the UCI 2.1 Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Australia next year as a Continental team along with international races which Parsons explained is a reward for the riders.





Having won several stages across the NRS this season to finish as the fourth ranked team, CharterMason Giant are now aiming to become number one.

"It's great to have continuity and cohesion in the team and the riders who are in their second and third years with the team help that," Harris said. "They have been there through the early days when the team was outside the top 20 to now where an overall win in the NRS is not only possible; it's our stated goal.

"We know we have all we need from a back-of-house point of view and with this list I think we have what it takes to take yet another step forward."

CharterMason Giant have the become the sixth NRS team to hold a Continental licence in 2015, joining African Wildlife Safaris, Avanti, BudgetForklifts, Data #3 Symantec and Navitas-Satalyst.

The 2015 CharterMason Giant Racing Team roster: Scott Bowden, Jayden Copp, Sam Crome, David Edwards, Daniel Fitter, Raph Freienstein, Keagan Girdlestone, Ben Hill, Shannon Johnson, Nick Katsonis, Ryan MacAnally, Jake Magee, Conor Murtagh, Tom Robinson, Josh Taylor and Paul Van der Ploeg.