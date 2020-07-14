Continental finally releases tan wall GP5000

Continental has given the people what they want and released a tan wall, or cream as they call it, version of its best road bike tyres, the top-of-the-range GP5000. Released as a special edition to celebrate the 2020 Tour de France, which has been rescheduled to start on the 29th August, the release would have originally coincided with the second rest day of the race.

The GP5000 TdF LTD 2020 tyre is Continental's first cream sidewall on a classic road tyre and hopefully not the last. The sidewalls are adorned with a special-edition Tour de France stamp and some clean black graphics.

Beyond the classic stylings, the GP5000 TdF LTD shares the same technology that makes the GP5000 a firm favourite among the Cyclingnews team and a stalwart in our best road bike tyres guide. Using Continental's proven Black Chili compound for a smooth and grippy performance, which is combined with a VectranTM Breaker layer to ward off punctures. According to Continental, the GP5000 has a 12 per cent better rolling resistance, 20 per cent more puncture protection - all at 10 grams lighter than the previous GP4000.

Unfortunately, Continental is only offering the limited edition in a 25C, standard clincher version so those who are enjoying the comfort and performance revelations of larger, tubeless tyres are out of luck. Also, the cream wall versions weigh an additional 30g over their standard versions, which may go some way as to explaining why Continental has been so reluctant to produce a cream wall road tyres in the past.

The classy cream sidewall GP5000's celebrate the 2020 Tour De France (Image credit: Continental )

For those who are looking for a beautiful tan wall aesthetic combined with top road performance as the finishing touch to their bike will likely accept the weight penalty in the name of fashion. Continental has not provided any details as to whether these will continue in a different guise after the limited edition run but we certainly hope that they consider offering more sizes and tubeless options in the future.

The GP5000 TdF LTD 2020 tyre will retail for £59.95 / €69.90 and is available to buy from retailers now.

Tech specs: Continental GP 5000 TdF LTD 2020 tyre

Price: £59.95 / €69.90

Type: Clincher

Size: 700 x 25mm

Weight (claimed): 255g per tyre

TPI: 3/330