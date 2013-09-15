Contador to return to Vuelta a Espana in 2014

Image 1 of 3 Alberto Contador and his Saxo-Tinkoff teammates are introduced prior to the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 2 of 3 Alberto Contador completed a Vuelta a Espana-Giro d'Italia double in 2008. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Alberto Contador takes the plaudits atop the Angliru in 2008. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Should Chris Horner (RadioShack) return to the Vuelta in 2014, there is the a real possibility that he will have Alberto Contador as a rival. The 2012 winner Tweeted on Sunday that the Vuelta goes through his hometown, Pinto, and that although this year he is racing in Canada, next year he will be back on home soil.

“Today @LaVuelta goes through my hometown,Pinto. This year I'm not there, but next yes!” Contador tweeted.

After winning the Vuelta in 2008 and 2012 and having completed the Tour de France this year, Contador opted not to ride the Vuelta in 2013 and take part instead in one-day races before a likely participation in the world championships for Spain. A final decision on the Spanish Worlds team selection for Italy is expected by Tuesday. Contador’s last race in 2012 is likely to be Il Lombardia.