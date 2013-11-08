Summit finishes mount up at 2014 Vuelta a España

Image 1 of 3 Thumbs up: Chris Horner in red on the final day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Fabian Cancellara grinds up the Angliru in 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 The final Vuelta podium for 2013 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 2014 edition of the Vuelta a España is shaping to be another climb-fest, according to reports in Spanish media. At least four high-summit tests are apparently being lined up for next year’s race, including Lagos de Covadonga, La Farrapona and the toughest side of the Ancares pass, which will come the day before the race finishes with a time trial in the Galician city of Santiago de Compostela.



