Contador shows off new indoor training technique
Dog helps with the fun factor
What does Alberto Contador do when he can’t train outside? He trains indoors, of course.
But no boring hours on the trainer for the multiple Grand Tour winner.
Instead, he takes advantage of his house’s open floor plan to ride a course on his new Trek bike, as he showed on an Instagram post yesterday.
Nor is he working out alone, as his pet dog alternately is chased and gives chase, and both man and pet look to be having great fun.
“This happens when you have a Trek Emonda and you cannot take it out for publicity issues," said Contador on his Instagram post.
The Spaniard has signed for Trek-Segafredo for the 2017 season, but UCI rules dictate that rider contracts run from the start to the end of each year, meaning riders are only able to start using the equipment and kit of their new team from January 1.
Click on the box below to watch the video.
