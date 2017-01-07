Contador shows off new indoor training technique

Image 1 of 5 Alberto Contador models Trek-Segafredo's high-vis training kit. The 2017 version will be revealed January 13. (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 2 of 5 Alberto Contador in his last race with Tinkoff (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Claudio Peri/ANSA) Image 4 of 5 Alberto Contador riding away from his GC rivals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The most aggressive prize went to Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

What does Alberto Contador do when he can’t train outside? He trains indoors, of course.

But no boring hours on the trainer for the multiple Grand Tour winner.

Instead, he takes advantage of his house’s open floor plan to ride a course on his new Trek bike, as he showed on an Instagram post yesterday.

Nor is he working out alone, as his pet dog alternately is chased and gives chase, and both man and pet look to be having great fun.

“This happens when you have a Trek Emonda and you cannot take it out for publicity issues," said Contador on his Instagram post.

The Spaniard has signed for Trek-Segafredo for the 2017 season, but UCI rules dictate that rider contracts run from the start to the end of each year, meaning riders are only able to start using the equipment and kit of their new team from January 1.

Click on the box below to watch the video.