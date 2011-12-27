Contador should not be sanctioned says Delgado
1988 Tour de France winner says Spaniard has suffered enough
Alberto Contador should not be sanctioned, “for the sake of international cycling,” Pedro Delgado has said. The 1988 Tour de France winner defended his countryman, who is still awaiting the final judgment on his positive for Clenbuterol at the 2010 Tour de France.
Related Articles
Contador “should not have any penalty,” Delgado told the EFE news agency, because of “the suffering to which he has been subjected.”
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has indicated that it will issue its ruling in the case the middle of January, and “for the sake of international cycling,” Delgado hopes there is no sanction issued.
Delgado also bemoaned the fact that there is less money now available for cycling, especially in Spain. The current economic crisis “has caused a decrease in the number of sponsors, with the resulting loss of teams,” he said. This makes it “less likely” for amateur riders to move up to professional teams.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy