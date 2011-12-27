Contador should not be sanctioned says Delgado

Image 1 of 3 Former Vuelta and Tour de France winner Pedro Delgado was one of those presenting the new route. (Image credit: Shane Stokes) Image 2 of 3 Pedro Delgado at the 1989 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador should not be sanctioned, “for the sake of international cycling,” Pedro Delgado has said. The 1988 Tour de France winner defended his countryman, who is still awaiting the final judgment on his positive for Clenbuterol at the 2010 Tour de France.

Contador “should not have any penalty,” Delgado told the EFE news agency, because of “the suffering to which he has been subjected.”

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has indicated that it will issue its ruling in the case the middle of January, and “for the sake of international cycling,” Delgado hopes there is no sanction issued.

Delgado also bemoaned the fact that there is less money now available for cycling, especially in Spain. The current economic crisis “has caused a decrease in the number of sponsors, with the resulting loss of teams,” he said. This makes it “less likely” for amateur riders to move up to professional teams.