Contador returns to Pinto after Giro d’Italia triumph

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) returned to his hometown of Pinto, Spain on Monday to show off the spoils of his Giro d’Italia victory.

The Spaniard rode into Milan on Sunday to complete victory in the 2015 race. It was his second official Giro triumph after winning the event in 2008. Contador had won the 2011 edition but was later stripped of his title due to a 2010 positive test for Clenbuterol.

Contador battled through this year’s race, coming back from a dislocated shoulder and surviving an Astana onslaught that threatened to take the maglia rosa from his shoulders on the penultimate stage of the race when he cracked in the mountains. However, he hung on to claim victory ahead of Fabio Aru and Mikel Landa (both Astana).

Contador’s next target is the Tour de France as he aims to complete a rare Giro-Tour double. He will rest and recuperate before racing the Route du Sud later this month – his only scheduled race before the Tour de France in July.

