Pro bike: Contador's custom pink Specialized S-Works Tarmac

The Giro d'Italia winner rides in style to the finish in Milan
After three weeks of gruelling but utterly enthralling racing Alberto Contador rolled into Milan on Sunday to claim the 2015 Giro d'Italia. The final maglia rosa was his but so was a pink bike to match his jersey with Specialized providing him with a limited edition version of their Tarmac AC'15.
The bike uses a K-Force Light crankset, Shimano shifters and derailleurs and Specialized's own Roval wheels as per Contador’s standard 2015 build but his Giro winning machine has a colour scheme takeover to match the Italian race.
Watch our video of Alberto Contador's race bike from the start of the Giro d'Italia.
