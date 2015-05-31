Pro bike: Contador's custom pink Specialized S-Works Tarmac

Image 1 of 19 The full view of Contador's pink bike. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 2 of 19 Alberto Contador hops on a different kind of two-wheeler before the start of stage 21. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 3 of 19 Contador's stage notes are taped to his stem. (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 4 of 19 Another nice detail from Contador's S-Works. (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 5 of 19 The custom black and pink paint made a striking ride for the final stage. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 6 of 19 The Tinkoff-Saxo team badge is proudly displayed on the seat tube. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 7 of 19 The Roval wheels also got the custom treatment. (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 8 of 19 No details was overlooked for Contador's custom ride. (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 9 of 19 The Contador bike cockpit. (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 10 of 19 The rest of the team had pink bar tape as well. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 11 of 19 The chain stays were three-toned pink, black and white. (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 12 of 19 Contador's #201 plate made it through the race in good condition. (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 13 of 19 More custom paint scheme on Contador's bike. (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 14 of 19 The Alberto Contador name badge is prominently displayed. (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 15 of 19 Alberto Contador rides the S-Works Tarmac. (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 16 of 19 The final 2015 Giro d'Italia overall podium: Fabio Aru, Alberto Contador and Mikel Landa. (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 17 of 19 Race ready. (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 18 of 19 Alberto Contador hops on a different kind of two-wheeler before the start of stage 21. (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 19 of 19 Alberto Contador waits for the start of the final stage. (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia)

After three weeks of gruelling but utterly enthralling racing Alberto Contador rolled into Milan on Sunday to claim the 2015 Giro d'Italia. The final maglia rosa was his but so was a pink bike to match his jersey with Specialized providing him with a limited edition version of their Tarmac AC'15.

The bike uses a K-Force Light crankset, Shimano shifters and derailleurs and Specialized's own Roval wheels as per Contador’s standard 2015 build but his Giro winning machine has a colour scheme takeover to match the Italian race.





Watch our video of Alberto Contador's race bike from the start of the Giro d'Italia.

