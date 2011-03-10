Contador: This scar will stay with me forever
Tour de France champion offers his samples up for retrospective testing
Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) has described the trauma of dealing with the doping charge that was laid against him as “a scar that will stay with me for the rest of my life”. Speaking to Spanish sports paper AS, the three-time Tour de France winner revealed that the saga left him unable to sleep and even losing his hair. The affair, he said, had left his parents “upset, crying… You can’t imagine the amount of suffering.”
Contador stated that he has always supported the fight against doping. “I want the riders who are genetically the best to win. I’m not bitter and I know how to forget, but I don’t want to forget all this. There are things that I will always see differently.”
