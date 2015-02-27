Coming soon: Live coverage of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Image 1 of 6 Ian Stannard (Sky) out sprints Greg van Avermaet (BMC) at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 6 The start of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Tom Boonen raises his arms at Kuurne - Brussels - Brussel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Tom Boonen wins his third Kuurne title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 Dame Sarah Storey - prepared to add the hour record to her long list of accomplishments (Image credit: Luke Webber) Image 6 of 6 Sarah Storey (Great Britain) was part of the gold medal-winning women's team pursuit squad. (Image credit: AFP)

The classics season is set to begin this weekend at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Sunday, both in Belgium. Follow Cyclingnews’ live coverage of both races as the men begin their campaign through the harsh terrain and unpredictable weather conditions that make the classics season so thrilling.

You also won’t want to miss Dame Sarah Storey’s Hour Record attempt at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London on Saturday. The five-time Paralympic gold medallist will be aiming to beat Leontien van Moorsel’s record of 46.065km. Cyclingnews will be providing a live streaming of the event at 3pm GMT.

