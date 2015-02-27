Coming soon: Live coverage of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
Sarah Storey’s Hour Record streamed live here on Saturday at 3pm GMT
The classics season is set to begin this weekend at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Sunday, both in Belgium. Follow Cyclingnews’ live coverage of both races as the men begin their campaign through the harsh terrain and unpredictable weather conditions that make the classics season so thrilling.
You also won’t want to miss Dame Sarah Storey’s Hour Record attempt at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London on Saturday. The five-time Paralympic gold medallist will be aiming to beat Leontien van Moorsel’s record of 46.065km. Cyclingnews will be providing a live streaming of the event at 3pm GMT.
