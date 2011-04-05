Colorado stage race gets a new name

Riders might be able to take in this view from the prologue in Colorado Springs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The seven-day professional men's stage race to take place in Colorado this August has been renamed the USA Pro Cycling Challenge, removing sandwich chain Quiznos from the title spot.

Quiznos will remain a sponsor at "the same level of involvement and participation", a press release stated, but the name was changed "in order to showcase the global scale of the event to a worldwide audience".

In conjunction with the name change announcement, race organisers revealed an agreement with the NBC Sports Group to broadcast 25 hours of coverage over the race's seven days, including live coverage of the race's final stage.

NBC will broadcast the race live for two hours on August 28, while Versus will cover 30 minutes of pre-race coverage and one hour of post-race coverage in addition to live event coverage throughout the entire competition.

The USA Pro Cycling Challenge will kick off in Colorado Springs on August 22. Six ProTeams have already been announced: RadioShack, Liquigas-Cannondale, HTC-Highroad, Garmin-Cervélo, BMC Racing and Leopard-Trek along with four Professional Continental squads UnitedHealthcare, Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis, Spidertech-C10 and Skil-Shimano.