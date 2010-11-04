Host cities revealed for Quiznos Pro Challenge

Image 1 of 2 Colorado Governor Bill Ritter speaks at the press conference for the inaugural Quiznos Pro Challenge. (Image credit: Matt Pacocha) Image 2 of 2 Riders might be able to take in this view from the prologue in Colorado Springs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The organizers of the new Quiznos Pro Challenge announced today the 11 cities which will host the seven stages of the 2011 event from August 22-28 in Colorado.

The tour will visit many of the state's popular ski destinations such as Vail, Aspen and Breckenridge as well as tackle a stage from Gunnison to Crested Butte, finishing atop Mount Crested Butte.

The tour will begin with a prologue in Colorado Springs, the home of USA Cycling, and also visit Avon, Salida, Golden and Steamboat Springs before wrapping up in the state capital, Denver.

23 cities submitted bids to host stages of the event, and the organizers had to make difficult choices. “We had so much interest from incredible cities across Colorado that we could hold an event of twice the duration," said Ellen Kramer, Quiznos Chief Communications Officer.

“We worked diligently throughout the selection process to incorporate cities that provide terrain that is unique to Colorado and delivers one of the most exciting cycling events in the world. The selected cities will make excellent partners and provide a demanding course for the world’s top cyclists.”

The event was created to "reinvigorate the legacy of the Colorado-based Coors International Bicycle Classic which took place from 1979 until 1988", and to that end, the 2011 edition will duplicate the Vail time trial from the Coors Classic on stage four.

2011 Quiznos Pro Challenge stages

August 22 – Stage 1, Prologue time trial, Colorado Springs

August 23 – Stage 2, Salida to Crested Butte, mountain-top finish

August 24 – Stage 3, Gunnison to Aspen, mountain stage

August 25 – Stage 4, Vail, time trail, former Coors Classic stage

August 26 – Stage 5, Avon to Steamboat Springs

August 27 – Stage 6, Steamboat Springs to Breckenridge

August 28 – Stage 7, Golden to Denver