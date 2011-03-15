Leopard Trek confirmed for Quiznos Pro Challenge

Riders might be able to take in this view from the prologue in Colorado Springs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The Quiznos Pro Challenge today announced five more teams for the inaugural edition of the Colorado stage race, adding the ProTeam Leopard Trek and Pro Continental teams UnitedHealthcare, Team Type 1-, Skil-Shimano and Spidertech-C10 to the list of invited teams.

The UCI 2.1-classified race in Colorado is set to take place August 22-28. Previously announced teams include RadioShack, HTC-Highroad, Garmin-Cervélo, BMC and Liquigas-Cannondale.

"We are excited to have secured commitments from such world-class teams in the competition's first year," said Shawn Hunter, co-chairman of the Quiznos Pro Challenge. "We've set high goals for this race and the addition of these teams shows great promise for our future and cycling in the United States."

The organisers will invite six more squads, making a total of 16 teams of 8 riders each for the new event.

The 7-stage race will cover nearly 600 miles in the Rocky Mountains, heading into high altitudes to towns such as Aspen, Vail, Avon, Steamboat Springs and Breckenridge.