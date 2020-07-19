Colombian Tour de France hopefuls depart for Europe amid strict coronavirus protocols

The top Colombian professional cyclists including defending Tour de France champion Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) have been cleared for departure to Madrid, Spain aboard a special flight for athletes from the El Dorado Luis Carlos Galan Sarmiento International Airport in Bogotá on Sunday.

The coronavirus pandemic halted all international flights to and from Colombia on March 23 and extended the ban through August 31 in one of the longest lockdown periods to combat the spread of COVID-19. With the Tour de France beginning on August 29 in Nice, pro riders were given special dispensation to travel on a charter flight on July 19.

Video of the riders arriving to the airport showed multiple layers of controls, with riders using hand sanitizer outside the doors to the terminal then again washing their hands before entering the ticketing area.

Nairo Quintana, Arkéa-Samsic's Tour hopeful and former winner of the Giro d'italia and Vuelta a España wore multiple face masks at the same time and was given a clear face shield to wear on top of them.

Quintana reportedly had a scare while out training the morning before the flight when a box truck passed his group of riders into oncoming traffic and made an abrupt lane change in front of them but none of the riders crashed. He had only just resumed training after taking a blow to his knee after being knocked off by an inattentive driver in early July.

Also on board were Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott), Dani Martinez, Sergio Higuita and Rigoberto Uran (EF Pro Cycling), Winner Anacona (Arkéa-Samsic), Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos) and Sergio Henao and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Diana Peñuela (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank).

Among the 111 passengers on the flight were other sportspeople including tennis pros Yuliana Lizarazo and María Herazo, Olympic BMX champion Mariana Pajón Londoño and her partner Vincent Pelluard, footballers Isabella Echeverry, Yoreli Rincón, Natalia Gaitán and Leicy Santos, and judoka Yuri Alvear and coach Noriyuki Hayakawa.

The athletes were cheered through the process by President Iván Duque and Sport Minister Ernesto Lucena.

Other pro cyclists were not as fortunate as the Colombians: Kevin Rivera (Androni Giocattoli) is stuck in Costa Rica after his work permit expired, while his teammate Jefferson Cepeda was also unable to obtain a visa to travel from Ecuador.

Nairo Quintana cumpliendo con los protocolos para abordar el "vuelo del deporte" que llevará cerca de 120 personas entre deportistas y entrenadores colombianos a Europa. pic.twitter.com/NdPJvlaEAoJuly 19, 2020